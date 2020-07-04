Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Sherman Oaks Hospital, Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 191 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 557-2671
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
My husband & I both go to Dr Del Castillo ,he is EXCELLENT. We have had several Drs in the Lakeside/Regal group but Dr Del Castillo for us is the best. He listens, takes great care of us & extremely kind. Thankful we found him & would highly recommend.
About Dr. Silvio Del Castillo, DO
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin General Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Castillo speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.