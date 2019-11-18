Dr. Silvio Gurdian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurdian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Silvio Gurdian, MD
Overview of Dr. Silvio Gurdian, MD
Dr. Silvio Gurdian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Gurdian's Office Locations
Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons1309 LIBERTY ST SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 585-2022
The Eye Clinic PC9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 430, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-4718
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen promptly. Eye exam was thorough and Dr Gurdian did a great job of explaining some issues I was experiencing and put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Silvio Gurdian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurdian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurdian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurdian speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurdian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurdian.
