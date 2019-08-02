Overview of Dr. Silvio Marra, MD

Dr. Silvio Marra, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Marra works at Century Ear Nose Thrt Hd Nk Sgy in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Chronic Tonsillitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.