Dr. Silvio Podda, MD
Overview of Dr. Silvio Podda, MD
Dr. Silvio Podda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Podda's Office Locations
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2413
St. Joseph Health695 Bloomfield Ave Ste 2, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 754-2413
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He creates a very relaxing atmosphere and has good bed side manners.
About Dr. Silvio Podda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Podda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.