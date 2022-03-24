Overview of Dr. Silvio Podda, MD

Dr. Silvio Podda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Podda works at St Joseph Reg Med Ctr Pdtrc Pul in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.