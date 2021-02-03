Overview

Dr. Silvio Travalia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Padova and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Travalia works at NCH Heart Institute in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.