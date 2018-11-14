Dr. Sima Asadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sima Asadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sima Asadi, MD
Dr. Sima Asadi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merced, CA. They completed their residency with Vly Chldns Hosp
Dr. Asadi works at
Dr. Asadi's Office Locations
University Pediatric Center Medical Corporation1100 Olivewood Dr, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 383-3671
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- Valley Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The only thing we regret about Dr. Asadi is that we can’t find nobody like her. She was always available , caring & good listener. when we lived at Merced. I highly recommend her. Very good doc
About Dr. Sima Asadi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1083623664
Education & Certifications
- Vly Chldns Hosp
- U Calif San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asadi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asadi speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Asadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asadi.
