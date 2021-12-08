Overview of Dr. Sima Bina, MD

Dr. Sima Bina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Bina works at Inova Medical Group - Dulles South in Chantilly, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.