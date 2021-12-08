Dr. Sima Bina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sima Bina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sima Bina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Inova Obstetrics and Gynecology-Dulles South24801 Pinebrook Rd Ste 204, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (703) 722-2512
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I am so happy I found Dr. Bina!! She is very sensitive, positive, caring and explains everything in detail. The staff at the Chantilly office is extremely friendly & accommodating. I trust her recommendations. Professional, reliable, knowledgeable.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1053742155
- Cooper University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Bina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bina works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.