Dr. Sima Mithani, MD

Allergy
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sima Mithani, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with North-Shore Long Island Jewish

Dr. Mithani works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack
    433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 883-1062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I drive 30 minutes to come see Dr. Mithani, she is kind and has a conversation with my child who is the patient. He is afraid of doctors but not here!
    Denise D. — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Sima Mithani, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285875724
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North-Shore Long Island Jewish
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp-UMDNJ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sima Mithani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mithani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mithani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mithani works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mithani’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mithani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mithani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mithani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mithani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

