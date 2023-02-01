Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM
Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Soltani's Office Locations
Sima Soltani Podiatry Office in Irvine4330 Barranca Pkwy Ste 245, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 786-7114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soltani was able to resolve an issue that had stumped 3 previous doctors! After a frustrating year of painful treatments elsewhere, Dr Soltani’s one treatment (though painful) was all it took! I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1528147105
Dr. Soltani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soltani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soltani has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soltani speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltani.
