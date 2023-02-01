Overview of Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM

Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA.



Dr. Soltani works at Sima Soltani Podiatry Office in Irvine in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.