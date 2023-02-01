See All Podiatrists in Irvine, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Irvine, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM

Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA. 

Dr. Soltani works at Sima Soltani Podiatry Office in Irvine in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soltani's Office Locations

    Sima Soltani Podiatry Office in Irvine
    4330 Barranca Pkwy Ste 245, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 786-7114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Soltani was able to resolve an issue that had stumped 3 previous doctors! After a frustrating year of painful treatments elsewhere, Dr Soltani’s one treatment (though painful) was all it took! I highly recommend her!
    About Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1528147105
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sima Soltani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soltani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soltani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soltani works at Sima Soltani Podiatry Office in Irvine in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soltani’s profile.

    Dr. Soltani has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soltani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Soltani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soltani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soltani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soltani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

