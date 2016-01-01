Dr. Sima Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sima Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sima Stein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Second Moscow State Medical Institute and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
Sima Stein Pediatrics2485 Hospital Dr Ste 261, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-7681Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Sima Stein Pediatrics105 N Bascom Ave Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 292-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
About Dr. Sima Stein, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian
- 1427134832
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital|Stanford University
- Second Moscow State Medical Institute
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein speaks Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.