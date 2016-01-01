Dr. Dutta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simanta Dutta, MD
Overview of Dr. Simanta Dutta, MD
Dr. Simanta Dutta, MD is a Pulmonologist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from GAUHATI UNIVERSITY / GAUHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Dutta's Office Locations
Cornerstone Neurology At Premiere4515 Premier Dr Ste 300, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2090
Wfhn Complex Care - Westchester1814 Westchester Dr Ste 202, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2090
High Point Medical Center601 N Elm St, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simanta Dutta, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083903975
Education & Certifications
- GAUHATI UNIVERSITY / GAUHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
