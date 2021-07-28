Dr. Simardeep Mangat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simardeep Mangat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simardeep Mangat, MD
Dr. Simardeep Mangat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangat's Office Locations
- 1 4211 Medical Center Dr Ste 214, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 478-3311
-
2
Nephrology Associates4105 Medical Center Dr Ste 214, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 478-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mangat is never casual about any aspect of my health. He is careful to prescribe the least medication required to achieve the desired outcome. He is an attentive listener and clearly extremely knowledgeable. His communication is direct and clear. My experience with him leads me to have a high level of trust in anything he suggests.
About Dr. Simardeep Mangat, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1063518074
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
Dr. Mangat has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangat has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangat.
