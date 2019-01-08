Dr. Simcha Ben-David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ben-David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simcha Ben-David, MD
Overview of Dr. Simcha Ben-David, MD
Dr. Simcha Ben-David, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Ben-David's Office Locations
Glaucoma Associates of New York310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4192
Simcha Ben-David MD5211 16th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 435-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant experience. Patiently explains all the details. Helpful and courteous office staff.
About Dr. Simcha Ben-David, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French, Hungarian, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp-Einstein
- Maimonides Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Brooklyn College
- Ophthalmology
