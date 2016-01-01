Overview

Dr. Simcha Herrmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Herrmann works at Avishai T Neuman MD, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.