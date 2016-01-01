Dr. Herrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simcha Herrmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Simcha Herrmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Centurion Pain Management1396 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 878-4313
Centurion Pain Management601 W 163Rd St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 923-5000
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578796215
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Herrmann has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
