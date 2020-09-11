Dr. Simcha Weller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simcha Weller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simcha Weller, MD
Dr. Simcha Weller, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Weller's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Neurosurgery800 Washington St # 178, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weller?
Dr. Weller performed L2-L5 lumbar laminectomies to alleviate a severe case of spinal stenosis. I can now walk 100 yards without my legs going completely numb! He was always very professional and has a good "bedside manner".
About Dr. Simcha Weller, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225062987
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Weller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weller has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Weller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weller, there are benefits to both methods.