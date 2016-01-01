Overview of Dr. Simeng Sun, MD

Dr. Simeng Sun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Sun works at Lvpg Endo - Quakertown in Quakertown, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.