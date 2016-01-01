See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Quakertown, PA
Dr. Simeng Sun, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Simeng Sun, MD

Dr. Simeng Sun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Sun works at Lvpg Endo - Quakertown in Quakertown, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lvpg Endo - Quakertown
    99 N West End Blvd Ste 105, Quakertown, PA 18951 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 538-7193
  2. 2
    Helwig Health Diabetes Center
    1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-6790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand View Health
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Simeng Sun, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316380611
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • Drexel U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
