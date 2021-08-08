See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Belpre, OH
Dr. Simeon Hain, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Simeon Hain, DO

Dr. Simeon Hain, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hain works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hain's Office Locations

  1
    Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    2434 Richmiller Ln Unit E, Belpre, OH 45714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Selby General Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Simeon Hain, DO

    Specialties
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548598469
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simeon Hain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hain works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Belpre, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hain’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

