Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD
Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Simeon Lauer257 Lafayette Ave Ste 350, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 362-7706
Montefiore Medical Center1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 543-2822
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
He is a wonderful, highly skilled, team-oriented surgeon. My problem was complex. I had a Le Forte III Fx and r eye enucleation 30 yrs ago. My face drooped on on one side. My eye teared and my prosthetic eye never moved. I needed other surgeons at HMC. I had a midface lift, a DCL, “old screws” removed. He performed socket reconstruction in stages. Today, my face is more symmetric, my prosthetic moves and doesn’t tear. It “blends in”. He is the best of the best!
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790894723
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
