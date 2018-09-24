Overview of Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD

Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lauer works at Dr. Simeon Lauer in Suffern, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.