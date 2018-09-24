See All Ophthalmologists in Suffern, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD

Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Lauer works at Dr. Simeon Lauer in Suffern, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lauer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Simeon Lauer
    257 Lafayette Ave Ste 350, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 362-7706
  2. 2
    Montefiore Medical Center
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 543-2822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blocked Tear Duct
Entropion
Eyelid Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790894723
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simeon Lauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lauer has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Entropion and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

