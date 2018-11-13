Dr. Hummer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siming Hummer, MD
Overview of Dr. Siming Hummer, MD
Dr. Siming Hummer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Shanghai No 2 Med U.
Dr. Hummer's Office Locations
- 1 1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste B1600, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-2211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She help my husband with his problems she is a good doctor.
About Dr. Siming Hummer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376591255
Education & Certifications
- Ind U
- Ind U
- Ind U
- Shanghai No 2 Med U
- Psychiatry
