Overview

Dr. Simon Adanin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Adanin works at Amg Parkside Gastroenterology in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

