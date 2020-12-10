Dr. Simon Adanin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adanin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Adanin, DO
Overview
Dr. Simon Adanin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Adanin works at
Locations
-
1
Amg Parkside Gastroenterology1875 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adanin?
Dr. Adanin is always kind, patient, never rushed and truly cares about helping you manage your pain. His nurses are amazing and always so quick to reply to calls. And the receptionist staff does a terrific job helping patients on the front end.
About Dr. Simon Adanin, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1922241124
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adanin works at
Dr. Adanin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Adanin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adanin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.