Dr. Simon Allo, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Allo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ. Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Dr. Allo works at
Locations
Paramount Cardiovascular Associates2601 Scripture St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 591-6009
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allo and his staff are amazing! They always go above and beyond to help me!
About Dr. Simon Allo, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1841375177
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Utah State University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allo has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Allo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allo.
