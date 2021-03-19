Overview

Dr. Simon Behar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Behar works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.