Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD
Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Buttrick works at
Dr. Buttrick's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5385Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Neuroscience601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 601-5384Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Words can not explain how Dr Buttrick and his staff, have gone above and beyond helping our family. The office staff are with you from beginning to the end. Dr Buttrick is our miracle in saving our son. This office and Dr are awesome . 5 out of 5
About Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1265774079
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
