See All Neurosurgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (46)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD

Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Buttrick works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buttrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5385
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 206, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5384
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Brain Tumor
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery
Awake Brain Surgery
Adult Brain Tumor
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery
Awake Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Awake Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pituitary Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buttrick?

    Jan 31, 2023
    Words can not explain how Dr Buttrick and his staff, have gone above and beyond helping our family. The office staff are with you from beginning to the end. Dr Buttrick is our miracle in saving our son. This office and Dr are awesome . 5 out of 5
    Johnston family — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buttrick to family and friends

    Dr. Buttrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Buttrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD.

    About Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1265774079
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Buttrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buttrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buttrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.