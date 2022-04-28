Overview of Dr. Simon Chung, MD

Dr. Simon Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University/Health Sciences & Humanities and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Dominion Urological Consultants in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.