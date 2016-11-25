Dr. Simon Crass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Crass, MD
Dr. Simon Crass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Parkview Physicians Group Cardiovascular Surgery11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 310, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5230
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Very sweet young man. I've never met a physician that was as personable and caring as Dr Crass. I would definitely refer him to others. Could not have asked for a better Dr for my boyfriend's procedure :)
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336450766
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Crass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crass has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Crass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.