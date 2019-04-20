Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon Feng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Opioid Mgmt. Group821 N State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 560-4300
Aetna
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent health care team, listens to my concerns with my health and family.Love this practice.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1649274317
- LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feng speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
