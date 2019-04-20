See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Simon Feng, MD

Pain Medicine
2.4 (24)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Simon Feng, MD

Dr. Simon Feng, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Feng works at Opioid Management Group in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Opioid Mgmt. Group
    821 N State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 560-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 20, 2019
    Excellent health care team, listens to my concerns with my health and family.Love this practice.
    Apr 20, 2019
    About Dr. Simon Feng, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649274317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LONG ISLAND COLLEGE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feng works at Opioid Management Group in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. Feng’s profile.

    Dr. Feng has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

