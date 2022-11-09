Dr. Simon Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Simon Fishman, MD
Dr. Simon Fishman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
-
1
Integrated Neurology Services Pllc7115 Leesburg Pike Ste 201, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 313-9111
-
2
Integrated Neurology Services6355 Walker Ln Ste 313, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-9111
-
3
Integrated Neurology Services9010 Lorton Station Blvd Ste 220, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 313-9111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
Desiree Moro , licensed nurse practitioner provided me with an exceptional neurological exam assessing deficits. I was really impressed with her thoroughness and empathy. Dr Fishman reviewed her exam made suggestions and answered questions. I found the two of them very helpful.
About Dr. Simon Fishman, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1578654968
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Mich Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Russian.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.