Dr. Simon Goertz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (87)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Simon Goertz, MD

Dr. Simon Goertz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Julius Maximilians University / Medical Faculty and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Goertz works at Multispecialty Specialty Clinic in Foxboro, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA, Boston, MA and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goertz's Office Locations

    Dermatology Specialty Clinic
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 718-4010
    Brigham and Women's Hospital Orthopaedic Surgery
    850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    60 Fenwood Rd Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
    The CORE Institute - North Phoenix
    18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 304-3522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Simon Goertz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1114232584
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    • Julius Maximilians University / Medical Faculty
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Goertz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goertz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goertz has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goertz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Goertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goertz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

