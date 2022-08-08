See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Simon Galapo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Simon Galapo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Nazareth Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Galapo works at Independence Pain Associates LLC in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Independence Pain Associates LLC
    Independence Pain Associates LLC
1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 357, Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 938-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Holy Redeemer Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Nazareth Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sheila — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Simon Galapo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427003391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

