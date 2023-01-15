Dr. Simon Hanft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Hanft, MD
Overview of Dr. Simon Hanft, MD
Dr. Simon Hanft, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Hanft works at
Dr. Hanft's Office Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd PMB 550, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-2363
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanft?
Dr. Hanft removed a huge tumour from my brain. He did a great job before the procedure explaining the details to us. Dr. Hanft is very empathetic to the patients and their families faced with the shocking news of cancer. His confidence and calm manner took care of any doubts or anxiety we might have had. The surgery was successful and recovery was quick. Dr. Hanft has also been very helpful and quick to answer any questions or concerns post-surgery. I am extremely grateful to Dr. Hanft and his whole team, and would highly recommend them to anyone who needs neurosurgery.
About Dr. Simon Hanft, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1679732960
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Columbia Ny Neurol Inst
- Columb-Presby
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Yale Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanft accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanft works at
530 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.