Dr. Simon Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jones Memorial Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center305 E 33rd St # 307, New York, NY 10016 Directions (855) 698-4232
Hospital Affiliations
- Jones Memorial Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
Dr. Hong is the most accessible doctor, especially for one at the top of his field. He will listen to all your concerns and never make you feel rushed. He’s open to various approaches and is a researcher himself. Take the time to read his published work and you’ll see someone invested in finding answers. He’s incredibly knowledgable but also somehow not arrogant. A rare thing in doctors. If you have an urgent matter, he will respond appropriately. Can’t recommend him enough.
About Dr. Simon Hong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740684455
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.