Dr. Simon Karni, MD
Overview of Dr. Simon Karni, MD
Dr. Simon Karni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Karni works at
Dr. Karni's Office Locations
Texas Oncology1140 Westmont Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-7197
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karni is the absolute best surgeon I have ever had. My health was his first concern and he made sure the nurses all took very good care of me. Great bedside manner. Great Dr.
About Dr. Simon Karni, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1962510297
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karni speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karni.
