Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD

Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Keushkerian works at Surgical Multispecialties Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keushkerian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Multispecialties Medical Group
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Spider Veins
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Appendicitis
Atherosclerosis
Breast Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Intestinal Obstruction
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Sclerotherapy
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Ectasia
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bone Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Embolism
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Amazing surgeon he has magic hands I was walking one hour after my surgery I highly recommend him
    Abdala elkhal — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1306866850
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kans University
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keushkerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keushkerian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keushkerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keushkerian works at Surgical Multispecialties Medical Group in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Keushkerian’s profile.

    Dr. Keushkerian has seen patients for Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keushkerian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Keushkerian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keushkerian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keushkerian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keushkerian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

