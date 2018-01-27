Overview of Dr. Simon Khagi, MD

Dr. Simon Khagi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Khagi works at UNC Hospitals Adult Oncology Clinics in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.