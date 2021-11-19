Dr. Simon Kokkinakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokkinakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Kokkinakis, MD
Overview of Dr. Simon Kokkinakis, MD
Dr. Simon Kokkinakis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kokkinakis works at
Dr. Kokkinakis' Office Locations
-
1
Premier OB/GYN of Staten Island2066 Richmond Ave Ste 1R, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 477-9000
-
2
Premier OB/GYN9920 4th Ave Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 477-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kokkinakis?
Dr. Kokkinakis is a very patient, caring, and thorough Dr. He explains everything in detail. He doesn’t make you feel like any of your questions or concerns are minuscule. One thing I love about this man is his bed side manner! He is very pleasant and makes you feel extremely comfortable before, during, & after surgery! He kept in touch with my husband and returned all our calls immediately. His staff is very very welcoming, and they make me feel comfortable when interacting with them. They are very respectful when making appointments and never cut me off when I’m speaking which is a must for me. Great office - Great Dr. Thank you :)
About Dr. Simon Kokkinakis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1487693974
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokkinakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokkinakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokkinakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokkinakis works at
Dr. Kokkinakis has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokkinakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kokkinakis speaks Greek and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokkinakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokkinakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokkinakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokkinakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.