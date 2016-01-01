Overview of Dr. Simon Lee, MD

Dr. Simon Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Lilly S Poon MD in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Burlingame, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.