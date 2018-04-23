Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lichtiger works at
Locations
-
1
Lichtiger Simon MD12 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 831-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtiger?
No ifs no buts, best doctor ever. Most caring Dr you could ever have. Always takes his time with patients. If you call, he always calls you back. Visits you in the hospital and spends time there too. Always works hard to find a solution .
About Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053409847
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital Med Center
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Albert Einstein College Med
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtiger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtiger works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.