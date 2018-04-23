Overview

Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lichtiger works at LICHTIGER SIMON MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.