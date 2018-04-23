See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lichtiger works at LICHTIGER SIMON MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lichtiger Simon MD
    12 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 831-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Alkalosis
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Duodenal Ulcer
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemorrhoids
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Pouchitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2018
    No ifs no buts, best doctor ever. Most caring Dr you could ever have. Always takes his time with patients. If you call, he always calls you back. Visits you in the hospital and spends time there too. Always works hard to find a solution .
    Pamela T in Brooklyn, NY — Apr 23, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD
    About Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053409847
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Med Center
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med|Albert Einstein College Med
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Lichtiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lichtiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lichtiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lichtiger works at LICHTIGER SIMON MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lichtiger’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

