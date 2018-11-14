Overview

Dr. Simon Lim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at Main Medical Clinic in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Duncanville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.