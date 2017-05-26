Dr. Simon Lipetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Lipetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simon Lipetz, MD
Dr. Simon Lipetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Lipetz works at
Dr. Lipetz's Office Locations
Simon Lipetz Md. PC10460 Queens Blvd Ste Ch, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-4849
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and thoughtful!! Highly recommend Dr. Lipetz!
About Dr. Simon Lipetz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1710967393
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
