Dr. Simon Lejeune, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Simon Lejeune, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA.
Cambridge Health Alliance Cambridge Hospital26 Central St, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 591-6030
Cambridge Health Alliance119 Windsor St Ste 2, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-3600
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2173
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1821035403
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lejeune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lejeune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
