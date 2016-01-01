See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Somerville, MA
Dr. Simon Lejeune, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Somerville, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Simon Lejeune, MD

Dr. Simon Lejeune, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Somerville, MA. 

Dr. Lejeune works at Cambridge Health Alliance Cambridge Hospital in Somerville, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lejeune's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cambridge Health Alliance Cambridge Hospital
    26 Central St, Somerville, MA 02143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 591-6030
  2. 2
    Cambridge Health Alliance
    119 Windsor St Ste 2, Cambridge, MA 02139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-3600
  3. 3
    Cambridge Health Alliance
    1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 665-2173

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHA Cambridge Hospital

Psychiatric Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Binge Eating Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Binge Eating Disorder

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Simon Lejeune, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821035403
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Lejeune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lejeune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lejeune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lejeune has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lejeune.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lejeune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lejeune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

