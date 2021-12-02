Overview of Dr. Simon McClure, MD

Dr. Simon McClure, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. McClure works at Grayson & Associates, P.c. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.