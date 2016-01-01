Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Simon Murray, MD
Dr. Simon Murray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
V Care Urgent and Primary Care485 Georges Rd, Dayton, NJ 08810 Directions (888) 460-1151
Simon D Murray MD LLC727 State Rd Ste 2, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simon Murray, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1093792764
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Princeton Med Ctr
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- Lewis and Clark College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.