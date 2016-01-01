Dr. Simon Ouaknine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouaknine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Ouaknine, MD
Dr. Simon Ouaknine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ebensburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ouaknine's Office Locations
Conemaugh Physician Group-obgyn861 Hills Plz, Ebensburg, PA 15931 Directions (814) 534-7800
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Careclix Inc206 N Washington St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (855) 227-3259
Conemaugh Physician Group Urology1111 Franklin St Ste 410, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548498496
Education & Certifications
- LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Ouaknine has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ouaknine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouaknine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouaknine.
