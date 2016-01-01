Overview of Dr. Simon Ouaknine, MD

Dr. Simon Ouaknine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ebensburg, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LAVAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ouaknine works at Conemaugh Physician Group-obgyn in Ebensburg, PA with other offices in Johnstown, PA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.