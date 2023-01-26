See All Family Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Simon Ourian, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (63)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Simon Ourian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Ourian works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nova Medical Center A Professional Corporation
    444 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-6506

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 63 ratings
Patient Ratings (63)
5 Star
(53)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Jan 26, 2023
I am so blessed to have participated in this program. Dr. Ourian was incredible. His talent, kindness and guidance truly made a difference in helping me transform myself. The entire staff, especially Zoe were amazing. I am so very grateful and truly blessed for everything Dr. Ourian, Zoe and the staff have done for me. Thank you for helping me find myself again. What you did for me is priceless!
Antonia — Jan 26, 2023
About Dr. Simon Ourian, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326041054
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ourian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ourian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ourian works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ourian’s profile.

63 patients have reviewed Dr. Ourian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ourian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ourian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ourian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

