Dr. Simon Rayhanabad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Rayhanabad works at Vascular & General Surgery Associates in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.