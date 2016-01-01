Overview of Dr. Simon Simonian, MD

Dr. Simon Simonian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Simonian works at Simon K Simonian MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Deviated Septum and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.