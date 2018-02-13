Dr. Simon Starosta-Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Starosta-Rubinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simon Starosta-Rubinstein, MD
Dr. Simon Starosta-Rubinstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein works at
Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein's Office Locations
-
1
South Miami Office6200 Sunset Dr Ste 305, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6501
-
2
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein?
One of the best doctors in Miami. He really cares about his patients and spends the necessary time with them, which is very rare these days. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Simon Starosta-Rubinstein, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1063647709
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein works at
Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein has seen patients for Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.