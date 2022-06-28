Dr. Simon Topalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Topalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Topalian, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Topalian, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Cardiac Care at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T takes care of myself and my husband. He relays the problems to us in a way we can understand and eases our minds of worry. He cares about us! He manner is calm and compassionate. We consider him our life-long doctor !
About Dr. Simon Topalian, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1225084353
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Topalian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topalian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topalian has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Topalian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Topalian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topalian.
