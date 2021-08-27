Dr. Simon Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Simon Weiss, MD
Dr. Simon Weiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Miramar Office1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 405, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 538-1300
Hollywood Office4100 Hollywood Blvd Ste 2, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-4100
Simon Weiss MD LLC5740 Hollywood Blvd Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, caring, available during pandemic and professional.
About Dr. Simon Weiss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Endometriosis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiss speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.