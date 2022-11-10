Dr. Simon Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Simon Wright, MD
Dr. Simon Wright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Lucas County Health Center, Madison County Memorial Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Maxillary and Malar Fractures and Jaw Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
- 1 105 Valley West Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 223-4368
-
2
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 223-4368
-
3
Lucas County Health Center1200 N 7th St, Chariton, IA 50049 Directions (641) 774-3245Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday11:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Madison County Memorial Hospital300 W Hutchings St, Winterset, IA 50273 Directions (515) 462-2373
Hospital Affiliations
- Lucas County Health Center
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive, would highly recommend him as he fixed my problem that two other Drs. gave up on. I have complete confidence in Dr. Wright.
About Dr. Simon Wright, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
- 1710945506
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
